DarkPulse, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Equity Position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" and the "Company"), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced it has closed the acquisition of an equity position in Gladstone Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (NASDAQ: GLEE) (the "SPAC").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement with Gladstone Sponsor, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Original Sponsor"), and the SPAC, the Company purchased 2,623,120 shares of Class B Common Stock and 4,298,496 Private Placement Warrants, each of which is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock from the Original Sponsor, for $1,500,000 (the "Purchase Price").

The SPAC is a blank check company incorporated in January 2021 as a Delaware corporation formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

While the SPAC may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it is focusing on industries that complement its management team's background, and it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team to identify and acquire a business where its management team has extensive experience.

The SPAC is a "shell company" as defined under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, because it has no operations and nominal assets consisting almost entirely of cash. The SPAC will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial business combination, at the earliest. To date, the SPAC's efforts have been limited to organizational activities and activities related to its initial public offering as well as the search for a prospective business combination target.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains and stresses. The Company's technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company's ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

