Campaign Dates Announced

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) announces that Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® 2022 will be November 6-13. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the campaign.

NSF's annual campaign goal is to reduce the number of drivers who choose to drive while sleep deprived.

NSF encourages everyone to prioritize sleep and drive when alert and refreshed. NSF's annual campaign goal is to reduce the number of drivers who choose to drive while sleep deprived. Drowsy driving is responsible for more than 6,400 U.S. deaths annually. Fall asleep crashes are often caused by not getting the sleep you need.

NSF's drowsy driving prevention resources are available on www.theNSF.org. Drowsy Driving Prevention Week 2022 sponsors include Schneider National and Waymo. Higi is also helping to promote NSF's sleep health messages. NSF independently produces Drowsy Driving Prevention Week and all related official educational content.

Sleep health resources for the public are available at www.theNSF.org.

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well- being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF.org │SleepHealthJournal.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation