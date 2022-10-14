"Distinctive Fuqing", an urban human-centered documentary released

FUQING, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 2, Fuqing's human-centered documentary "Distinctive Fuqing" was released, according to Fuqing District Convergence Media Center.

Hightlights of (PRNewswire)

"Distinctive Fuqing" is a documentary presenting Fuqing's history, folk customs, overseas Chinese culture, delicious local food, industrial development, and others.

"Breathtaking mountain landscape in Yongfu (present-day Yongtai County), crystal clear waters in Qingyuan (present-day Putian City)..." A classic poem representing prosperity makes Fuqing, a coastal city in Fujian, known around the world. Thousands of years nourish Fuqing's heritages and characters. Here, a surge of development in this new era cultivates Fuqing's spirit.

"Distinctive Fuqing" displays the magnificent city scenes and great stories of Fuqing. Each frame, every elaborate shot in this documentary perfectly captures distinctive Fuqing.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=431529

Caption: Hightlights of "Distinctive Fuqing"

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fuqing District Convergence Media Center