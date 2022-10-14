Infor Partners with NMIS to Power Model Digital Factory

Partnership to develop state-of-the-art manufacturing research facility aimed at transforming productivity and boosting skills

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS). Infor's investment will underpin the development of Model Digital Factory Demonstrators (MDFD) for the NMIS Digital Factory environment at the new NMIS 11,500-square-meter headquarters. This follows Infor's role as founding sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, an immersive experience centre launched by Deloitte and Wichita State University in Kansas, U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

NMIS, operated by the University of Strathclyde, is a group of industry-led manufacturing research and development centres with a network of partners brought together to boost the manufacturing community. It is part of the UK's High Value Manufacturing Catapult. Situated alongside Glasgow airport in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire, the new NMIS headquarters, supported by the Scottish government and its enterprise agencies, will provide facilities where ground-breaking manufacturing and related supply chain research is undertaken to transform productivity levels, making companies more competitive and boosting the skills of the current and future workforce. Once completed, it will play host to business leaders and visitors from across Europe.

Infor's investment will fund dedicated MDFDs that will showcase end-to-end manufacturing use cases in the NMIS Digital Factory environment, integrating with the facility's IT backbone and the digital and automation cells. They will demonstrate how modern, advanced technology and solutions can help companies automate processes and transform workplaces.

The MDFDs, which are working facsimiles of manufacturing systems, will demonstrate:

How new technologies, physical and digital, can be developed and/or deployed, transforming the workplace and boosting productivity.

How a representative system for a typical client group — e.g., demonstrating key business outcomes for food & beverage process manufacturing or industrial manufacturing companies — delivers key business outcomes.

How the ecosystem — i.e., customer, machine tool company, software partners and NMIS partners — can work together in a representative environment.

Speaking about the partnership, Chris Dungey, research director at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, said: "I am delighted Infor has decided to join the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland's community and is committed to working with us to transform manufacturing in Scotland and the wider UK.

"When it comes to solving problems, growing businesses and ultimately becoming more competitive, data is invaluable to manufacturers and, by partnering with Infor, we can, together, help companies embrace the digital revolution, boost productivity and futureproof their offering," Dungey said.

"With over 60,000 customers across more than 175 countries, Infor has 20 years of experience and expertise in implementing industry-specific business software throughout the manufacturing sector," comments Kevin Samuelson, Infor chief executive officer. "As with our sponsorship of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, Infor's support of NMIS demonstrates our commitment to delivering high-value capabilities to the manufacturing sector, and we're looking forward to showcasing the many benefits that smarter manufacturing can bring to industries the world over."

"At a time when manufacturing is beset with local and global business challenges, there has never been a greater need for government, industry and academia to join forces to help drive transformational change," comments Anwen Robinson, Infor GM and SVP for UK and Ireland. "Infor is wholly owned by Koch Industries, one of the largest industrial companies in the world, and our investment in NMIS highlights Infor's commitment to supporting manufacturing through not only the latest advancements in technology but through the continual development of key skills right across the sector."

About NMIS

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) is a group of industry-led manufacturing R&D, innovation and skills facilities supported by a network of partners across Scotland, all working together to transform the future of manufacturing.

The group has a national mandate to create and deliver inspiring, sustainable and translational research and skills for all by accelerating innovation in the manufacturing community. It is where industry, academia and the public sector work together on ground-breaking manufacturing research to transform productivity levels, make companies more competitive and boost the skills of our current and future workforce.

The NMIS Group includes the University of Strathclyde's Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC), Lightweight Manufacturing Centre, Digital Process Manufacturing Centre and the NMIS Digital Factory all with teams of industry experienced engineers and researchers working with companies across the manufacturing community in Scotland, the wider UK and beyond — from aerospace giants to renewable energy disruptors, first-time inventors to household automotive names. It also includes the Manufacturing Skills Academy, which is transforming the manufacturing workforce of today and tomorrow and a Capability Network bringing together leading organisations from across the Scottish research and innovation, education and training communities.

NMIS is operated by the University of Strathclyde. It is supported by the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland, Renfrewshire Council and the Scottish Funding Council. It is part of the UK's High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

NMIS is headquartered at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland in Renfrewshire. The flagship 11,500-square-meter heather-coloured building, when opened, will house the NMIS Digital Factory, Manufacturing Skills Academy and publicly accessible collaboration hub, with a window to the world welcoming all who pass to look inside the world of advanced manufacturing. Visit www.nmis.scot.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed

herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor