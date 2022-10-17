2023 Acura RDX Adds New Standard Premium Services, Including Complimentary Three Years of AcuraLink; Complimentary Acura Maintenance Package Newly Offered

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving at dealers today, the 2023 Acura RDX has been updated with new standard premium services to augment its position as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated 5-passenger SUV in Acura history.

For the 2023 model year, the award-winning RDX comes standard with three years of AcuraLink™ services, including Security and Remote packages, at no extra cost. More information about AcuraLink™ is available here.

Adding peace of mind and lower cost of ownership for RDX customers for the first time is the new Acura Maintenance Package1 – a complimentary maintenance plan offered to purchasers for the first two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first) of vehicle ownership that covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by RDX's Maintenance Minder system and performed at a participating Acura dealership. The plan includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotation and multi-point inspections. It also is fully transferrable to subsequent owners while active.

The 2023 Acura RDX starts at a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $41,350 (excluding destination and handling).

2023 RDX Pricing & EPA Ratings

2023 Acura RDX Drivetrain MSRP2 MSRP3 EPA MPG Rating4 Incl. $1,195 D&H City/Hwy/Combined RDX FWD $41,350 $42,545 22 / 28 / 24 RDX with Technology Package FWD $44,000 $45,195 22 / 28 / 24 RDX A-Spec FWD $47,000 $48,195 22 / 27 / 24 RDX SH-AWD® $43,550 $44,745 21 / 27 / 23 RDX with Technology Package SH-AWD® $46,200 $47,395 21 / 27 / 23 RDX A-Spec SH-AWD® $49,200 $50,395 21 / 26 / 23 RDX with Advance Package SH-AWD® $51,350 $52,545 21 / 27 / 23 RDX A-Spec with Advance Package SH-AWD® $53,350 $54,545 21 / 26 / 23

2023 RDX Highlights:

Refreshed for 2022 with new styling, new colors, improved driving dynamics, a quieter and more comfortable cabin, and more standard tech than ever before

Sport-tuned suspension and standard 19-inch wheels, available 20-inch wheels

2.0-liter turbo engine with 272 hp (SAE net @ 6500 rpm), 280 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 1600-4500 rpm), 10-speed automatic transmission, and available fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®)

Available Adaptive Damper System with three different damping profiles

Four-mode Integrated Dynamics System with Snow, Comfort, Normal and Sport modes

High-tech interior with a standard 10.2-inch HD center display with True Touchpad Interface™, Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ compatibility and available Qi-compatible wireless charging

Driver-focused cabin with available open-pore wood, Milano leather and 16-way power adjustable front seats

Available 16-Speaker, 710-watt ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system enhances the listening experience for front and rear passengers

Standard AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver assistive technologies includes Blind Spot Information (BSI), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system, Forward Collision Warning (FCW) System, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Traffic Sign Recognition and Rear Traffic Monitor.

More information about the Acura RDX is available here.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model, the ZDX SUV, will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 Acura Maintenance Package covers certain factory scheduled maintenance on select eligible vehicles for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. Certain models may require different maintenance schedules as recommended by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system and described in the vehicles' Owner's Manuals. See an Acura Dealer for vehicle eligibility, coverage details, and exclusions. Valid only in the United States of America.

2 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.

3 MSRP plus $1,195 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.

4 Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

