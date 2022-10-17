EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET

MetLife in the UK adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition

New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in UK market

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with MetLife in the UK market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement, MetLife will offer funeral support services to more than 1.4 million UK employees, via its Group Life insurance arrangements.

Everest Funeral Concierge (CNW Group/Everest Funeral Concierge) (PRNewswire)

The partnership marks Everest's entry into the UK market and its first venture outside of North America, where it has a customer base of more than 25 million and has operated since 2001.

Everest's UK business will be led by Chairman, Mark Wood who has previously held senior roles including CEO of AXA UK, CEO of Prudential Europe, and founder of pension buyout firm Paternoster. He is also currently chair of Pension Bee.

"For years, Everest has been a continent-wide service to help streamline and simplify the process for grieving families," said Mark Duffey, President and CEO of Everest Funeral Package, LLC. "Expanding into the UK was the natural next step, and we are thrilled to welcome Mark Wood to lead this expansion. His significant expertise in the UK insurance markets will enable us to provide many more families with significant additional support during an incredibly challenging time."

As part of the new arrangement, MetLife's Group Life customers in the UK will be able to access comprehensive end-of-life planning services and extensive support to help their families in the event of their death. With 24/7 adviser support and assistance, along with a suite of online planning tools, customers and their families will benefit from help making difficult financial and emotional decisions. Additionally, customers will be able to use a digital vault to ensure individuals can leave their important documents easily accessible for those bereaved, as well as a free will writing service.

"Coming out of the pandemic, the perceived need for protection and life insurance has never been greater," said Mark Wood, Chairman of Everest. "Through our partnership with MetLife, we will be here to help millions of UK households to organise their affairs and provide further piece of mind, knowing that their loved ones will be taken care of, now and in the future."

About Everest:

Everest is a funeral concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan that aims to simplify and streamline the funeral planning process by offering comprehensive end-of-life planning services and extensive support to guide families through a very emotional and confusing time in their lives.

Everest has combined on-demand, personalized service, technology and consumer advocacy to revolutionize traditional funeral planning. Already supporting more than 25 million people across the U.S. and Canada, Everest aims to spearhead the funeral concierge service market in the UK and presage a change in the way people think about funeral planning and services.

Founded in 2001, Everest is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating centres located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Houston, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

About MetLife:

MetLife Europe d.a.c. is an affiliate of MetLife, Inc. and has been in the UK since 2007, providing innovative protection, employee benefits and retirement solutions. For more information on MetLife in the UK, visit www.metlife.co.uk

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

