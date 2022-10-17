Invitation to Alfa Laval's third quarter conference call

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release third quarter earnings on October 25th at 07:30 am CET. The telephone conference will start at 11.00 am CET.

The telephone conference is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde. Register here.

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-alfa-lavals-third-quarter-conference-call-301650687.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.