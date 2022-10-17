The Ukrainian Crisis: News briefing on traumatic war injuries will feature first-hand accounts by surgeons involved in Ukraine

American College of Surgeons (ACS) news briefing is October 19, 1:00 p.m. PDT, San Diego Convention Center

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgeons with direct involvement caring for the injured in Ukraine, including a Ukrainian surgeon from Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, will be on-site in the San Diego Convention Center this Wed., Oct. 19, to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the current surgical issues in the war. Their remarks will be delivered during a panel presentation at the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.

A news briefing will follow the session at 1 p.m., where panelists will discuss their surgical experiences in Ukraine and take questions. It will also be livestreamed on the ACS Media Center .

WHAT: A live news briefing following the presentation "The Ukrainian Crisis: Surgical Lessons Learned" at the ACS Clinical Congress 2022 in San Diego, California, (Oct.16–20).

WHEN: Wed., Oct. 19, 2022, 1 p.m. PDT

WHERE: In-person, Room 21, San Diego Convention Center.

**Virtually: View the event livestreamed on the ACS Media Center: https://www.facs.org/media-center/ **

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

