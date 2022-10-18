An Unanticipated, Moving Moment: Massage Heights Promotes Russell Hoff to COO - Live on Stage

Wellness Franchise Creates Multiple Moments of Surprise at 'Rise to Lead' Franchisee Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of many inspiring moments for attendees at its recent 2022 annual conference, Massage Heights promoted Russell Hoff – one of wellness brand's longest standing team members – to the role of Chief Operating Officer. The on-stage announcement stunned Hoff and brought the more than 250 Franchise Owners, Retreat Directors, Lead Massage/Skin Therapists and others in attendance to their feet to honor Hoff and his well-deserved promotion.

Hoff's promotion was fitting for the theme of the conference, "Rise to Lead," which was designed to focus on leadership, team building and culture. Massage Heights, which offers high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services throughout North America, has 120 Retreats, with new locations expected to open in 2023.

Having served the brand in various roles for nearly 14 years, most recently, VP of Operations, Hoff was onstage presenting when President & CEO Susan Boresow surprised him with the promotion to COO. Boresow said of Hoff, "Russell has been an invaluable asset to our brand. His strong analytical, managerial, communication and leadership skills have kept us on pace for the continued growth and success that impacts everyone in our system."

Humbled, Hoff said, "It's been a rewarding journey and privilege to grow alongside the brand and the people who show up every day, committed to furthering wellness by caring for guests, members and everyone within the retreats," Hoff said. "It's been a great year for the franchise, and these owners and their team members are why we do what we do."

Another planned surprise moment occurred when CG Funk, Sr. VP of Culture & Industry Relations, announced she was taping her popular "Outside the Room" virtual show and podcast onstage at conference, then introduced special guest – Olympic gold medalist, Kerri Strug, the iconic athlete whose performance in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta cinched the gold medal for the U. S. women's gymnastics team. In the interview, Strug shared her life story, along with important dynamics of leadership and following one's dreams.

In addition, dozens of franchisees were acknowledged for their notable accomplishments through a series of awards, including nearly 40 owners who were recognized for reaching the "Million Dollar Club" milestone. The Rookie of the Year honor went to Tammy and Michael Busch in Alamo Ranch, who opened their first retreat in San Antonio in 2020. The couple impressively fast-tracked to the company's Million Dollar Club just 16 months after opening. The Franchisee of the Year award went to Jennifer Burlington, who took ownership of her first Massage Heights Retreat in 2008 and continues to break performance records year after year. Burlington currently owns five Massage Heights retreats, three of which are in the top 5 in the company for revenue. New this year, the recipient of the inaugural Culture Award was given to Alan Reiman who has been a franchisee for more than a decade. His retreat in Chattanooga, TN is a prime example of Massage Heights culture, executed through a team that is dedicated to elevating the lives of every person who enters its doors. This culture had resulted in high performance and employee retention, and the retreat joining the company's 1,000-Member Club and Million Dollar Club.

"Between the announcement of Russell's appointment to COO, to so many of our franchisees being recognized for their hard work and going above and beyond for Massage Heights, it was rewarding to see everyone's hard work pay off," Boresow said. "The conference reminded me of how important our work is and inspired all of us to continue on the pathway of providing people with high quality wellness services."

Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

