ITSM Academy announces the newest addition to its portfolio IT Service Management Essentials

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This 12-hour certification course is designed to equip learners with the vital knowledge required to understand IT service management and how its core activities support the planning, design, transition, delivery, and improvement of IT services.

ITSM Academy Logo (PRNewswire)

ITSME brings our learners education that is immediately actionable. They can return to work the day after class and have tangible, practical ideas for incremental improvements.

Based on ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018's Service Management System (SMS), this course introduces the minimum critical activities of core service management processes such as incident, problem, and change management. It prepares participants for the examination leading to the IT Service Management Essentials certificate, granted by Professional Designations .

"The IT Service Management Essentials (ITSM Essentials) course, like our long-standing Certified Process Design Engineer (CPDE), as well as newer offerings like Value Stream Mapping (VSM) Fundamentals, brings our learners education that is immediately actionable for them. They can return to work the day after class and have tangible, practical ideas for incremental improvements," Lisa Schwartz, founder and CEO of ITSM Academy.

The pandemic and the global, rapid shift to work from home (WFH), uncovered a lot of pain points in many organizations. There is a real need to have training, education, and support for improving core, role-based competencies to create more value for employees, customers, users, and the organization.

"We believe being a good partner stems from listening to - and acting upon - feedback to develop mutually beneficial solutions. This course is a direct result of our continued conversations with our community," Schwartz continued.

Schwartz, who is also a co-founder of the DevOps Institute and XLACollab, went on to say, "The reality is, organizations have fixed budgets. When co-creating training plans, we always strive to deliver as much training to as many people as possible. We look at a training initiative as a partnership and feel obligated to be good stewards of their training dollars.

Additionally, we always want to be respectful of learners' time and deliver not only a phenomenal in-class experience but ensure they are going back to their desks with skills that matter. …educate and inspire is not just our corporate slogan, it speaks to our core mission and goal," Schwartz concluded.

A Friends & Family beta is scheduled for January 3-6, 2023, in the virtual classroom. To be considered for the invitation list email info@itsmacademy.com .

The first open-enrollment class will be held on February 7-10, 2023. Seats are still available.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ITSM Academy