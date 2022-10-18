Jim Gallagher joins Centivo as Chief Marketing Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around pre-eminent providers of value-based care, announced today that Jim Gallagher has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer, a new position. In this role, Jim will assume leadership responsibility for all marketing and sales operations functions. He will also become a member of the executive leadership team and report to Centivo's Chief Operating Officer, Marc Backon.

"With Jim joining Centivo, we gain an experienced marketing, strategy and innovation professional steeped in the intricacies and opportunities of the healthcare and health insurance marketplace," said Marc. "We will count on Jim's skills and knowledge to help further power our message and mission of healthcare affordability, improve the synergies and delivery of services across the sales support and marketing functions and improve the overall experience for employer-clients and their employee-members."

Jim Gallagher brings with him more than 25 years of healthcare industry experience and success. He joins Centivo from Point32Health, where he served as Vice President – Marketing, Product Strategy and Administration and was responsible for marketing, go-to-market strategy and brand positioning for the firm's commercial business. Earlier in his career Jim held senior marketing, sales and strategy roles of increasing responsibility at Langrand and Company and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

Jim holds both a BS in Business Administration & Marketing and an MBA degree from the University of Rhode Island.

"I am excited and proud to join Centivo and build upon the success the firm has already demonstrated in the self-funded employer health plan market," said Jim. "I feel my background is a great fit for strengthening Centivo's marketing capabilities that in turn generate sales opportunities that will fuel our growth and make a real difference in the lives of our members."

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.

