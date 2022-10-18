New Women's Clothing Boutique Intuition: The Art of Apparel Opens in Eagle at the Beginning of November

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season brings change to Idaho and with it, a new women's contemporary apparel store opening at the end of this month.

Intuition: The Art of Apparel will open their doors off State Street and North Fischer Park Way (northwest of Eagle High School and across from Eagle Island State Park) just in time for the 2022 holiday season. The store will bring previously unavailable fashion brands like Bella Dahl, 27 Miles Malibu, Re/Done, AGolde, Misa, Monrow, LaMarque, and Stateside to the area.

Owners, Heidi Johnson and Hally Jolna (lovingly dubbed HJ Squared), both have ties to the West Coast fashion scene and now reside in Eagle. Heidi has lived in the community for over 10 years working and raising her family.

"There has been a lack of lesser known but key fashion brands available in Eagle," explains Heidi. "I am personally very excited to be able to provide locally, and be involved with the specific brands that I discovered while vacationing in other cities and love."

Hally is a newcomer to the Eagle area, although no stranger to the fashion industry being involved with her husband, Kerry Jolna, who owes Bella Dahl, a contemporary California lifestyle brand for the past 12-years.

"We not only have plans to bring what is missing to the area fashion-wise," explains Hally, "but plan to celebrate the area's expansion and growth with a full week of opening festivities for everyone with local partners."

These specifics will be announced on a later date, in the meantime the duo are hard at work bringing in new merchandise and designing the space to get ready for opening week.

About Intuition: The Art of Apparel:

Intuition: The Art of Apparel is a contemporary women's clothing shop located in Eagle, Idaho.

The store was created by co-owners Heidi Johnson and Hally Jolna to bring high end brands that are unavailable to the local community.

