Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Rights Commencing October 19, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquaron Acquisition Corp. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AQUNU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the common stock and rights included in its units commencing on or about October 19, 2022.

The common stock and rights will trade on the The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols AQU and AQUNR, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol AQUNU.

About Aquaron Acquisition Corp.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware corporation incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector. The Company affirmatively excludes as an initial business combination target any company of which financial statements are audited by an accounting firm that the United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect for two consecutive years beginning in 2021 and any target company with China operations consolidated through a VIE structure.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View original content:

SOURCE Aquaron Acquisition Corp.