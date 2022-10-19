Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Fourth Quarter 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, will join a fireside chat, and Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Hidden Gems Conference organized by Furey Research Partners on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications "TIMT" Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Mr. Cox will participate in one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson 2022 FinTech and Payments Spotlight Conference in New York City on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Webcasts from fireside chats will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

