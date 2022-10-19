MCAP Inc. Expands ETF Division and Announces Senior Hire

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology company and electronic securities market maker, today announced a senior hire in its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETF") division. The Company's broker dealer subsidiary, MCAP LLC, hired Aaron Kehoe as Managing Director & Co-Head of ETF Capital Markets. Mr. Kehoe is a respected member of the ETF industry and has been innovating in the space for over 20 years. He will play a key role in the expansion and growth of the Company's ETF market making and liquidity services provided to MCAP LLC's institutional customer base. MCAP LLC continues to position itself as a leading technology, execution and customer service-driven market maker.

Mr. Kehoe joins MCAP from Brownstone Investment Group where he served as Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income Portfolio Trading. Prior to joining Brownstone, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Fixed Income and Currency ETF Trading at both Knight Capital Group and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. At MCAP, Mr. Kehoe will be focused on the continued expansion of MCAP's ETF infrastructure and market making functionality to support customers' execution and liquidity needs.

Will Dennis, President at MCAP, stated, "As rates have risen over the past year, we have seen a renewed interest from our customers in fixed income markets. Aaron brings with him a deep understanding of the nuances surrounding the trading of fixed income ETFs. We are thrilled to have him joining our team and believe his experience will be an immeasurable asset to our customers going forward."

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "Aaron is a great addition to our ETF division and his expertise in fixed income ETFs will help us to continue providing market liquidity as a service to our institutional customer base. With the recent changes in the interest rate landscape, we see opportunities in the fixed income markets that did not exist for much of the last decade."

MCAP Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company has three subsidiaries: MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC, and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC develops financial technology software utilized in various global financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and blockchain integration in the global financial markets. MCAP LLC is a U.S. based broker-dealer focused on electronic securities market making. MCAP LLC connects institutional investors, broker-dealers and companies to the global equity and fixed income markets on a 24/7 basis. MCAP focuses on developing technologies to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

Source: MCAP Investor Relations - info@mcaptech.com

Please visit our website: www.mcaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

