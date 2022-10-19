Targus® Announces Acquisition by B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY)

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the industry leader in laptop cases and tech accessory products, announced today that it has been acquired by B. Riley Financial, a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners.

"This is an exciting development for our team as we accelerate our global expansion of the Targus business," says Mikel Williams, CEO & Chairman at Targus. "Embedded throughout our nearly 40-year history is Targus' commitment to delivering quality design and superior service to our customers around the world. With a talented team serving as the driving force for continued innovation at Targus, we could not be more excited by the expanded opportunities that B. Riley can provide. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and suppliers worldwide, and in partnership with B. Riley."

Targus will remain headquartered in Anaheim, California, and continue to operate under the direction of Mikel Williams, CEO of Targus, and the management team.

Targus celebrated 39 years in business this year and looks forward to its 40th anniversary in 2023. Technology solutions and laptop cases will continue to be key focus areas for Targus as the company expands its line of docking stations and laptop accessories for use in the office, at home, or on-the-go.

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries.

