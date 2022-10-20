Allume Group Launches a Comprehensive eCommerce Strategy Certification Program for Brand and Retail Practitioners

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allume Group, the leading destination for knowledge and insights on digital commerce, today launches a comprehensive certification program on eCommerce Strategy based on the company's proven eCommerce Success Framework.

Prior to today, practitioners - including brands, brand-enablers, and retailer professionals - could advance their careers and further their company's success through the Allume Group's curriculum. Starting today, learners can achieve an eCommerce Strategy certification through taking six courses, offered online and on-demand. The certification curriculum builds upon one another, starting with the foundational Marketplace Fundamentals & eCommerce Success Framework course, followed by The Three D's of Category Management, Content Best Practices, Mutual Profitability in eCommerce, Marketplace In Stock Fundamentals and concluding with the Retail Media Advertising Strategy course.

In addition to the certification curriculum, Allume Group's broad course offerings tie together the building blocks of digital commerce success into engaging, easily digestible, and informative content. Built from a combination of interviews with industry experts, real-world brand and retailer experiences, Allume Group generates comprehensive and impactful frameworks to bring professionals the knowledge needed to succeed in the complex commerce space.

In addition to helping individuals advance their careers, companies can advance their digital transformation. Additionally, continuous learning and career development opportunities drive improved employee retention rates, higher employee satisfaction, and better overall job performance.

"For brands and brand-enablers to win in this increasingly competitive digital landscape, finding and retaining eCommerce expertise is a necessity – however, this expertise and knowledge is currently scarce and fragmented, which becomes a significant pain point for brand executives," explained Andrea Leigh, Founder and CEO of Allume Group. "Learners engaging with our content come away with frameworks that are immediately applicable to their work and empower them to make tangible impacts within their roles and careers."

"The entire Bausch + Lomb sales and marketing team is completing Allume Group's eCommerce Strategy certification," said Michelle Nilsson, Senior Sales Director for Bausch + Lomb. "Our team finds the content engaging and extremely helpful in today's changing retailer dynamics."

About Allume Group

Founded by eCommerce industry expert and educator, Top 100 Retail Influencer, and former Amazon executive Andrea Leigh, Allume Group delivers the expertise of working with thousands of successful brands to professionals at any level of experience. Through on-demand eLearning or via private corporate workshops, Allume Group enables professionals to enhance their eCommerce careers with techniques, strategies, and frameworks designed to be applied to their own companies, markets, or industry dynamics. Allume Academy™ awards course completion badges and certifications in eCommerce Strategy and more. Allume Group is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE).

