ION and Bounce ring in the holidays with five new original movies featuring Billy Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Jackee Harry and Tom Arnold

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps Networks today announced a slate of five new original holiday motion pictures to premiere on ION and Bounce, continuing an annual tradition of bringing the best of the holidays to viewers wherever and however they watch television. This year's new original movies feature familiar faces including Billy Baldwin, Vivica A. Fox, Jackee Harry and Tom Arnold.

In total, ION and Bounce will air nearly 200 hours of holiday programming, and it all kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20, with premieres running throughout the holiday season:

ION Blue collar Andy ( Kelly Daly , "The Night is Young") is a little nervous but thrilled when she is invited to her rich friend's estate for Christmas. But when the family matriarch's multi-million-dollar gem suddenly goes missing, she finds herself accused of the theft and at the center of the investigation led by Detective Billings, played by Billy Baldwin . With the help of a famous mystery writer, Andy must find the real culprit amid all the wealthy guests all of whom have it out for her.





When an egotistical social media influencer's dog is kidnapped, her long-suffering assistant Emily ( Sara Ball , "Stroke of Luck") teams with charming local vet Jonathan ( Noah Fearnley , "Morgan's Secret Admirer") to find the puppy before Christmas. As the two investigate suspects, including a rival influencer and a crazed fan, they form a romantic bond along the way – until she suspects her charming vet isn't all he seems to be. Vivica A. Fox guest stars as the chairwoman of the board of the design company where Emily works.





Cub reporter Sophia ( Skye Coyne , "Deadly Dating Game") thinks she's found a Christmas story that will make her career when she discovers a long-lost, undelivered Secret Santa gift from "Tony to Abigail." But the mystery gets even juicier when she learns that the item – a priceless nutcracker – was in fact stolen years ago. With the help of a handsome and shady art dealer Jackson ( Alex Trumble , "Dangerous Snow Day"), she sets off on a dangerous, romantic quest to match the Secret Santas and catch the thieves. Jackee Harry guest stars as Sophia's boss at the newspaper.





When her down-on-his luck confidential informant in a criminal investigation suddenly goes missing, a desperate young federal agent, Sydney ( Brittany Underwood , "The Killer in My Backyard"), recruits his doppelgänger to play his role. But her job gets even harder when she falls for the criminal's stand-in, who just happens to be a European prince visiting the states for Christmas. The movie features a guest appearance by Tom Arnold as a police detective investigating the case.





Bounce This sequel to the popular Bounce Original movie " Faith Heist " finds Pastor Benjamin ( Jonathan Langdon , "No Tomorrow") and his motley crew of congregants locked in the local mall on Christmas Eve. A fearsome team of armed thieves break-in to rob the mall and all the money raised by the church for a Christmas charity. Unable to flee or signal for help, the pastor and his friends realize it's up to them to battle the crooks and save the mall – all before Christmas morning.



