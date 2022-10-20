Omni Fiber announces expansion of 100% Fiber Network to additional Ohio communities

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber continues to expand rollout of state-of-the-art broadband network to small and mid-size communities in the Midwest.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a Fiber-To-The-Premises (FTTP) provider committed to bringing a new choice in Internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest officially announced 3 additional markets to be served in the state of Ohio: Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. This adds to the previously announced Ohio towns including Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin.

Omni Fiber (PRNewswire)

"Omni Fiber is thrilled to continue the expansion of our network to bring high-speed connectivity to more underserved communities across Ohio," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "We have seen a great amount of interest from our initial markets and look forward to providing even more Ohio residents a better choice for Internet service."

Construction is nearing completion in Omni's first 3 Ohio markets (Clyde, Dover, and Shelby), and construction will begin in Huron and Bellevue in the coming weeks, with Tiffin and Sandusky construction planned to start in the coming months.

Services available will include Fiber Internet with speeds up to 2 Gbps, traditional or streaming TV, and Phone. Omni Fiber is proud to offer a new choice in Internet service with symmetrical speeds, no data caps, no installation charges, no hidden fees, Premium Wi-Fi included, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Ohio-based sales and customer service. Business solutions will also soon be offered. With the Omni Fiber hero discount, a $50 credit is also available for active military, Veterans, teachers, and first responders.

Residents can expect communications from Omni Fiber when construction begins as well as when services are available, and those interested in being among the first to get Omni Fiber service can place a no-obligation pre-order at www.omnifiber.com or by calling 844-844-OMNI (6664).

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022 and backed by one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry and led by a leadership team with 100+ years combined industry experience, Ohio-based Omni Fiber provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

Omni Fiber Media Contact:

John Barnes (john.barnes@omnifiber.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Fiber