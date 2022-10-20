Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:               

BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

When:               

October 27, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:             

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:                 

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at
(http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

