The Arc of San Diego and Sycuan Casino Resort Honor Sycuan's Employees with Disabilities

The Arc of San Diego and Sycuan Casino Resort Celebrate Individuals with Disabilities during National Disability Employment Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Sycuan Casino Resort and The Arc of San Diego held an event recognizing employees with disabilities and honoring Sycuan for its steadfast commitment to inclusivity in the workplace.

The Arc of San Diego honors Sycuan Casino Resort for its commitment to supporting and empowering people with disabilities. Rob Cinelli, General Manager at Sycuan Casino Resort, Cody Martinez, Chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Matt Mouer, Chief Operations Officer of The Arc of San Diego. (PRNewswire)

As part of the event at Sycuan, individuals with disabilities and their job coaches who support them were recognized for their service. For 10 years, Sycuan has partnered with The Arc of San Diego to employ individuals with disabilities as environmental services technicians, providing guests with a clean and safe gaming environment. Sycuan also employs clients of The Arc of San Diego at its Pink Buddha restaurant.

Held each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is a national campaign that raises awareness about disability employment issues and celebrates the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the theme for 2022 is 'Disability: Part of the Equity Equation' in recognition of the vital role people with disabilities play in making the nation's workforce diverse and inclusive.

"We are proud to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month and honor our team members for their valuable contributions," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "At Sycuan, we are committed to cultivating a thriving, positive and inclusive work environment for all of our team members. We'd like to thank The Arc of San Diego for their partnership and dedication to our community."

In 2021, The Arc of San Diego provided training and support to more than 400 individuals with disabilities. These efforts are strengthened by partnerships with over 100 local businesses, municipalities and government agencies that employ individuals with disabilities and support their desire to achieve full inclusion and independence not just in the workplace but in all aspects of their community.

"We want to thank Sycuan for partnering with us to provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities," said Matt Mouer, Chief Operations Officer of The Arc of San Diego. "Partners like Sycuan, who value inclusive work environments, assist The Arc in empowering people with disabilities to achieve their career goals."

For more information on National Disability Employment Awareness Month and The Arc of San Diego's Employment Services, visit www.arc-sd.com/ndeam .

About The Arc of San Diego

The Arc of San Diego is one of the largest, most comprehensive service providers for people with disabilities in San Diego County, serving over 2,000 children and adults with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome each year. For more information on The Arc of San Diego, please visit www.arc-sd.com . Join The Arc of San Diego's social media community on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheArcSanDiego , Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheArcSanDiego , and Instagram at www.instagram.com/thearcsandiego/ .

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

