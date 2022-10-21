AVOCADO LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE LUXURY ROBE AND PJ COLLECTION

Natural, breathable, lightweight materials deliver a luxurious sleep experience.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability just got sexier. Avocado, the makers of top-rated, certified organic and sustainable products, recently debuted a new collection of luxurious robes and pajamas .

The collection includes a French Terry Robe, Cotton Gauze Robe, Long Sleeve Modal Top, Short Sleeve Modal Jumpsuit, and a Traditional PJ Set in short and long versions. Natural, sustainable materials deliver a breathable, lightweight, this-is-all-I-ever-want-to-wear feel. A classic, timeless cut adds an elevated touch. And high quality, durable materials mean you'll buy less, and wear it more.

"As sustainable as it is luxurious, this is unlike any other sleepwear," said Avocado's VP of Product Marketing Brooke Witt-Jones. "Put these on and you'll feel better about yourself — and the planet."

Avocado stitches their robes and pajama sets with all natural, 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and Lenzing certified modal. Farmers grow GOTS certified organic cotton without pesticides. It has about half the carbon footprint of conventional cotton and uses around 70% less water. GOTS also validates fair and ethical treatment for the farmers, which results in safer, more sustainable communities. Made from beech tree pulp, modal is a soft, sustainable material originally developed in Japan. The cellulose-based textile is durable and silky.

"Like all Avocado products, we've carefully crafted every detail, and we've analyzed every step of the supply chain to ensure we meet the highest ethical standards for social and environmental responsibility," adds Witt-Jones.

Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all their sales to Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit dedicated to safeguarding the planet from climate change. Every order also comes with free carbon negative shipping.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

