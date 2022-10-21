Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) Renames Annual Award to Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual life settlement conference in October, LISA announced that its annual leadership award will be named the Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award. Last year, Mr. Buerger received the inaugural leadership award.

Mr. Buerger co-founded Coventry in 1982 with Constance Buerger and is currently its Executive Chairman. Under Mr. Buerger's visionary leadership, Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance, giving life insurance a fair market value, and coined the term "life settlement." In creating a secondary market for life insurance, Coventry, as market leader, has changed the face of financial services by making insurance more powerful, more flexible, and more valuable. In 2015, the company launched Coventry Direct to expand Coventry's educational initiatives to policyowners and their families.

"I could not think of a more appropriate way to acknowledge your leadership and your efforts to grow this industry," said Bryan Nicholson, Executive Director of LISA.

The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) is the nation's oldest and largest organization representing participants in the life settlement Industry. LISA's mission is to promote the development, integrity, and reputation of the life settlement industry, to advance the highest standards of practice and professional development for the industry, and to educate consumers and advisors about a life settlement as an alternative to lapse or surrender of a life insurance policy.

