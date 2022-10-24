Bausch + Lomb Introduces Project Watson™ Health Care Products for Dogs

New Products Will Focus on Dogs' Eyes, Ears and Overall Wellbeing

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the introduction of Project Watson health care products for dogs in the United States. The new line of products is specifically formulated to help support dogs' eyes, ears and overall wellbeing using high quality and naturally inspired ingredients.

"For nearly two centuries, Bausch + Lomb has been associated with many of the most significant advances in eye health. Building on our eye care expertise and history in surgical solutions for veterinarians, we created Project Watson to help address the unmet health care needs of dogs," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Developed in collaboration with veterinarians, Project Watson focuses on dogs' eyes and ears – important areas that are often overlooked in the health of our beloved four-legged family members. Project Watson products will begin rolling out online in certain retailers beginning next month."

The full line of Project Watson products includes:

Project Watson eye wash for dogs - a gentle, pH-balanced multi-purpose solution formulated to help cleanse irritants and debris from dogs' eyes

Project Watson eyelid wipes for dogs - gentle, pH-balanced, pre-moistened textured wipes with micellar technology that cleanses and hydrates around the eyes to help remove excess buildup

Project Watson ear wash for dogs - a gentle, pH-balanced cleansing solution formulated to help support cleaning and care to help keep ears healthy

Project Watson ear wipes for dogs - gentle, pH-balanced pre-moistened textured wipes formulated to help support ear cleaning and care

Project Watson eye health supplement for dogs + tear stain support - a daily chewable supplement with seven active ingredients to help promote eye health and help reduce tear stains in dogs, from the inside out

Project Watson eye + multi-health supplement - a daily chewable formulated with nine active ingredients to help support key areas of a dog's health: eyes, joints, skin, heart and immune system

"Grooming care for dogs often includes nail trims and haircuts, but regular eye and ear maintenance is also necessary. Without regular eye and ear cleaning, there is the potential for skin irritation and infections among other issues," said Danielle Rutherford, VMD, Westside Veterinary Center, New York. "I look forward to having access to this new dedicated line of products for dogs and their pet owners."

Project Watson products are manufactured and packaged in recyclable containers at U.S. Food and Drug Administration-registered facilities in the United States using U.S. and imported ingredients. The eye wash and two supplements will be available online starting in November 2022 at Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart and Amazon. The remaining three products will be available by the end of the year.

For more information on Project Watson, please visit www.bausch.com/ProjectWatson.

About Project Watson and Bausch + Lomb's Commitment to Pet Care



Shortly after Watson, a terrier mix, was rescued, his parents found it difficult to find products to help protect his eyes and ears from irritation and excess build-up. Luckily, Watson's dad is an employee of Bausch + Lomb, a leader in human eye care, and together they realized there was an opportunity to help all dogs who have similar issues. This led to the development of Project Watson health care products for dogs that are specifically formulated with the same expert care and unwavering quality as all other products in the Bausch + Lomb portfolio. With the availability of Project Watson products in the United States, Bausch + Lomb is focused on ensuring dogs can receive the care they need.

Project Watson builds on the company's history in pet care, which began in 2015 when Bausch + Lomb acquired Acrivet, the veterinary division of S&V Technologies GmbH. Today Bausch + Lomb Veterinary solutions provides veterinarians with intraocular lenses, viscoelastics, surgical instruments, bandage and corrective contact lenses and more. Visit www.bauschandlombvet.com for more information.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

