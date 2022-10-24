Butterball® Offers New Spin on Daily Support, Inspiration to Stressed Thanksgiving Hosts

America's most loved turkey brand announces return of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line™, extends 40+ years of Turkey Talk-Line expertise to limited-edition holiday calendars

GARNER, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Butterball released the first-ever Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendar, a limited-edition calendar that provides Thanksgiving hosts 24 days of emotional support, practical tips and a whole lot of comfort. Limited quantities of the Comfort Calendars will be available Oct. 24-26 at ButterballComfortGiveaway.com. The daily tips and recommendations will also be available via Instagram beginning Nov. 1, when the iconic Butterball Turkey Talk-Line reopens for its 41st year.

"The holiday season can be one of the most exciting times of year, but unfortunately, it can also be one of the most stressful," said Nicole Johnson, director and 22-year veteran of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. "We've harnessed more than 40 years of Turkey Talk-Line expertise – the most common questions and sources of confusion as well as the angst that frequently accompanies them – to create this daily resource for often-overlooked holiday hosts. Particularly as they grapple with inflation and other concerns, it's an honor to offer our time-tested technical advice, emotional support and even a little levity in this fun, new format this holiday season."

The Comfort Calendars will begin counting down to Thanksgiving on Nov. 1 and feature 24 days of thoughtfully-timed suggestions, from practical turkey prep tips – like when to shop, when to thaw and how to prep – to friendly reminders for a little "me time" along the way – all brought to life by a fun, illustrated character inspired by the Turkey Talk-Line experts. But that's not all – busy hosts will want to stay tuned to Instagram, where Butterball will announce Headspace®, Instacart® and Spafinder® gift card giveaways throughout the month of November.

The Turkey Talk-Line officially opens for the season on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Whether hosting Thanksgiving for the first or fortieth time, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts are standing by to help through Dec. 24 (with extended hours the week of Thanksgiving) via:

Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or Text 844-877-3456: Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available to answer questions and assist all holiday cooks.

Social Media: Help and inspiration is available through the Butterball Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Help and inspiration is available through the Butterball Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels.

Website: Chat live with the experts on Chat live with the experts on Butterball.com to receive real-time suggestions and advice, plus find trusted recipes, ideas for leftovers, step-by-step how-to videos, and key tips for success.

Butterball Skill for Amazon® Alexa®: Users can simply say, "Alexa, ask Butterball…" to enable the skill and hear trusted Talk-Line experts share answers to pressing turkey questions.

Email: Email Butterball using Email Butterball using this form and receive helpful tips right to your inbox.

About the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

One of the first national, toll-free consumer help lines, the Turkey Talk-Line has helped almost 50 million consumers since its first season in November 1981. Each November and December, professionally trained turkey experts assist more than 4 million cooks through the Turkey Talk-Line, Butterball.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Butterball Skill for Alexa, live chat and emails in the United States and Canada. With more than 50 staff members, the Turkey Talk-Line has the resources to answer questions from both English- and Spanish-speaking callers and respond to questions via email.

About Butterball

Headquartered in Garner, N.C., Butterball is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. For more than 60 years, the company has provided foodservice and retail products to customers and consumers around the world. As an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal well-being, the company employs numerous processes to ensure the health of flocks and implements recognized prevention measures to exceed food safety standards. Butterball products are currently distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries. Butterball operates six processing plants located in North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

For consumer questions or information, please visit Butterball.com or call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: 2021 Kantar Brand Tracking Wave 5 n=375

