SVB Securities Continues Growth of Technology Investment Banking Team with Addition of Roger Knight

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, an investment bank dedicated to serving the innovation economy, today announced the addition of Roger Knight as Senior Managing Director. He will cover the infrastructure software sector, continuing to build out the team's full suite of capital markets and advisory services and will be based in the firm's New York office.

"We are excited to welcome Roger to our growing Technology Investment Banking team to enhance our coverage of the infrastructure software sector," said Jason Auerbach, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking. "His deep expertise and long-standing technology investment banking career are a valuable addition to SVB Securities and our clients."

Knight joins from Lincoln International, where he was most recently a Managing Director in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Group. He has nearly two decades of experience in advising infrastructure software companies on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions, having spent his entire career in the investment banking technology sector.

"SVB Securities has built a prestigious reputation serving clients across the innovation economy," said Knight. "I'm looking forward to joining this accomplished team of investment bankers and continuing to deliver strong results for our clients."

SVB Securities' Technology Investment Banking team connects technology companies and entrepreneurs with the capital they need to develop critical digital advancements and solutions. The team has a collective 200 years of senior-level experience in Technology Investment Banking, focusing on M&A advisory, private placements, and capital markets in the technology sector.

