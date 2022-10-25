CZINGER VEHICLES WELCOMES DAG RECKHORN AS CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Czinger Vehicles is pleased to announce that Dag Reckhorn has joined the company as Chief Manufacturing Officer. Reckhorn brings with him over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, with a background spanning manufacturing, quality control, supply chain, design, and engineering. He has also held various C-level positions worldwide within the automotive sector. With his diverse and in-depth experience, he is well-suited to lead manufacturing for Czinger in this newly created position as it scales up its production for the 21C and future models.

Czinger Vehicles is proud to welcome Dag Reckhorn as their new Chief Manufacturing Officer. (PRNewswire)

Originally from Germany, Reckhorn studied at the University of Port Elizabeth and holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Hamburg University of Applied Sciences. His career began at Karmann in Osnabrück, and he's since helped design, assemble, and manufacture a variety of vehicles around the globe for more than 20 years. Notable career highlights include working at Tesla as the Director of Manufacturing, where he designed and managed the initial manufacturing lines for the Tesla Model S. Said Reckhorn, "the rigor of the project was gratifying, seeing it through to completion."

Reckhorn also spent four years at Faraday Future, leading a world-class global manufacturing team. At Xos, he continued building high-performing teams, executed efficient manufacturing strategies and solved technical and design obstacles.

"Dag's extensive knowledge and experience in the automotive industry across both low and high-volume manufacturing will support Czinger as we launch 21C production and scale future models. He has demonstrated success in implementing effective manufacturing practices across multiple brands and will bring these valuable learnings and leadership to Czinger. We are excited to have Dag on the team," said Lukas Czinger, Co-Founder and SVP of Operations at Czinger Vehicles.

Commented Reckhorn, "I am passionate about the automotive realm and the distinct efforts to bring a car from concept to market. At Czinger, I have the team and the ingredients to produce substantial growth in product manufacturing. Not to mention the revolutionary technology is overwhelmingly cool!"

About Czinger Vehicles

Established in 2019 by Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger and Co-founder Lukas Czinger, Los Angeles-based Czinger Vehicles is an industry-disrupting performance vehicles brand pioneering a new era in the automotive space by fundamentally changing the way cars will be designed and manufactured for generations to come. Built around a core ethos of utilizing revolutionary, proprietary technology to create vehicles equipped with both dominating performance and iconic design, Czinger represents a radical transformation of the manufacturing sector and the future of human-AI design within an environmentally sustainable system. For more information, go to www.Czinger.com.

