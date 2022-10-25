Eric Requenez, Leading Private Funds Lawyer, Joins Ropes & Gray in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Requenez has joined Ropes & Gray as a partner in the firm's asset management practice, based in the 500-lawyer New York office.

Eric advises market-leading real estate and other private fund clients in the formation, structuring and capitalization of their funds, offering first-rate counsel to GPs, LPs, and distributors. His work also encompasses securities offerings, investment, regulatory and compliance matters, transactions, and other corporate matters.

Chambers USA ranks Eric for private equity fund formation. His clients told Chambers that Eric "has incredibly strong commercial awareness and offers incredibly insightful solutions to complex matters," provides "valuable insight and guidance on industry standards," and that he offers "very detail-oriented and experienced private fund counsel."

"With Eric, Ropes is making an important addition to its private funds team, strengthening the firm's real estate focus," said Julie Jones, chair. "Eric's approach is commercial. Clients appreciate that, and it's what makes him a great fit with our other, business-minded private funds lawyers."

"Demand for our private funds expertise continues to grow and we are excited to be adding Eric to our team. It's a vote of confidence that leading funds continue to turn to Ropes & Gray for their most complex structuring, investment, regulatory and compliance matters. These clients will benefit from Eric's exposure in the market," said David Djaha, managing partner.

Bryan Chegwidden, chair of the firm's global asset management practice, said: "Eric's understanding of private funds, including real estate and credit funds, is excellent and complements our existing strengths. We are pleased that Eric has decided to join Ropes & Gray."

Eric served the last two years on Law360's Editorial Advisory Boards for Private Equity and is a frequent contributor to the Private Equity Law Report.

"Ropes & Gray's established platforms in real estate and asset management drew me to the firm," Eric said. "I am excited to join the team because of its outstanding lawyers, their teaming mentality and the firm's first-rate clients."

Eric is one of 26 private fund partners and counsel across the U.S., London, and Asia to either join Ropes & Gray or be promoted in the past 20 months, bolstering the firm's global private funds offerings, known across the asset management industry for excellence in guiding clients in ambitious and complex fund work. Consistently recognized by Chambers USA for its outstanding work on fund formation, investment funds, hedge funds, investor representation, and regulatory & compliance, Ropes & Gray attorneys are strategically advising asset management firms on all aspects of their expanding businesses, and fund sponsors and fund investors on the full range of fund types and asset classes.

About Ropes & Gray's Asset Management Practice

More than 300 Ropes & Gray lawyers in the United States, Asia and Europe focus on advising a global client base of asset management firms across the entire spectrum of private and registered fund structures, investment strategies, and asset classes. Our deep asset management experience enables Ropes & Gray to identify significant commercial, regulatory and economic issues, understand emerging trends, and craft innovative solutions that are unique to the concerns of clients throughout the industry and in jurisdictions around the world.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

