European business communications provider Dstny acquires easybell in Germany to reach pan-European coverage

The acquisition of the German-based and cloud-native company easybell is essential to Dstny's growth strategy and adds a new country as well as new capabilities to the group.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, a European leader in business communications, announced the acquisition of easybell, a cloud communication challenger in Germany that provides Cloud PBX and VoIP telephony to B2B customers. With their fully digital approach and a well distributed network of 2,000 partners, they are both fast-growing and highly competitive in the German market.

Dstny Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dstny) (PRNewswire)

"With easybell onboard, we are not only adding Germany as a country, one of the most exciting markets in Europe. We are also adding exceptional people and talents to our group. easybell is years ahead with their digital mindset and their ability to sell products online," says Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny Group.

easybell stands out as an innovative and highly experienced operator of telecommunication services with a modern sales and marketing approach. The powerful combination of partner and online sales has led to a strong B2B growth. With € 28M in sales, 75 employees and fully automated processes, they are well positioned to lead the Dstny operations in Germany.

"Dstny and easybell share the same pan-European vision, and by joining Dstny, we can speed up our internationalization process significantly. We also get access to a product portfolio, which is positioning us as an innovation leader in our home markets today and tomorrow," says Dr. Andreas Bahr, CEO of easybell.

"The previous shareholders have been looking for strategic partners to accelerate the impressive growth of easybell even further," says Markus Hendrich, CEO of ecotel communication ag, the former majority shareholder of easybell. "From what I have learned during the process, Dstny will help easybell break into other European markets even faster, while Dstny will get presence in Germany. ecotel will remain a supplier to easybell in the long run, making the transaction beneficial for all parties involve.

Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Dstny in connection with this transaction.

For further information

Sien Plas – Investor Relations Officer Dstny

Email: sien.plas@dstny.com

Steffen Hensche – CMO easybell GmbH

Email: steffen.hensche@easybell.de

ecotel

Investor Relations: investorrelations@ecotel.de

PR-contact: presse@ecotel.de

Christian Hed - CMO Dstny

Email: christian.hed@dstny.com

Tel: +46856269603

About Dstny

Dstny is a leading European provider of cloud-based Business Communications. The company simplifies the everyday lives of more than 3 million Dstny Powered People today: the interactive tools in Business Communications are delivered as–a-service and bring employees and customers together across all communication formats (voice, video, chat, and other).

The Dstny tools are natively mobile-first, locally adaptable, easy to use, and easy to integrate, for companies, partners, and service providers. By combining innovative technology with close relationships with partners and service providers, and with strong local teams, Dstny can deliver the best possible user experience and make the latest applications accessible to companies across Europe.

Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has 800 employees in 7 European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, France, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, UK) and an annual turnover of nearly €190 million in 2021.

More info: www.dstny.com

About easybell

easybell was founded in 2006 and is a Berlin-based internet and telephony provider with close to 100,000 business and private customers and 75 employees.

It offers comprehensible, reliable, and fair products for everyone who needs professional telecommunications. It is specialized in IP-based communications: the product range includes VoIP telephony, SIP trunks, a cloud PBX developed in-house and optional broadband-connections.

easybell has recently won the German fairness award 2022 and stands for flexibility, transparency, and ease of use - that's why the tariffs can be cancelled monthly, there are no hidden costs, and many additional services are included.

This concept is summarized in its motto:

Easy. Professional. Connected.

More info: www.easybell.de

About ecotel communication ag

The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel employs more than 200 talents. ecotel serves more than 50,000 B2B customers nationwide with a full-service offer of cloud-communication and fiber services.

More info: www.ecotel.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927872/Key_Profiles.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927871/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Key profiles from left, Daan De Wever CEO Dstny, Markus Hendrich CEO ecotel, Dr. Andreas Bahr, CEO easybell (PRNewsfoto/Dstny) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dstny