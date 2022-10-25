InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose & Discreet Accessory for Smokers (RKH-368)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a discreet, space-saving alternative to a conventional water pipe," said an inventor, from Fernley, Nev., "so I invented the HOTBOX. My design would also eliminate the need for a smoker to carry a bong/water pipe and smoking supplies in a separate bag."

The patent-pending invention provides a multipurpose and discreet accessory for smokers. In doing so, it ensures that a small water pipe or bong is readily available. It also allows the user to easily store a lighter, mouthpiece, and marijuana or tobacco. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

