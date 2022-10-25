Jabra unveils professional, pocketable true wireless earbuds engineered for hybrid and remote working

The new Evolve2 Buds, the earbuds of choice for professionals, are certified for virtual meeting applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom

The Evolve2 Buds feature Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ and Advanced Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for added flexibility and professional calls on the go

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions, launches the Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the newest product in Jabra's Evolve series. In an age where hybrid working is standard for most professionals, having the freedom and flexibility to work from anywhere is important. The top-of-the-range, new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go. Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

Minimized distractions

When working from home, the office or in a public space, we are often wrought with distractions everywhere: from the sounds of our washing machine churning to the sound of a barista working the coffee machine to colleagues chattering in the background. For this reason, the Evolve2 Buds come with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which hybrid-working professionals can use to personalize the ANC to their listening preferences, blocking out any external sounds and minimizing distractions. The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone™ with PeakStop, which ensures enhanced hearing protection and the most optimal seal for the best, personalized ANC experience.

Greater call quality and crystal-clear conversations

It's more important than ever for employees to be heard on calls and to be able to talk freely with their co-workers without being interrupted, especially as virtual meetings become the norm. With many of us now used to the true wireless earbud form factor, Jabra developed the Evolve2 Buds to enable users to have high-quality conversations with Jabra MultiSensor Voice™. It uses a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible so the user can be heard clearly by those on the call, contributing to more focused conversation experiences.

Extensive range and connectivity for flexibility

For those seeking stable connectivity and increased mobility, the Evolve2 Buds feature a long wireless range, thanks to the unique, in-case dongle that can be plugged into your PC. With a wireless range of up to 20 meters/65 feet, the Evolve2 Buds give employees the ability to move around their home or hybrid/remote work environments without compromising call quality.

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery, including the charging case, avoiding the inconvenience of your earbuds running out of charge mid-meeting.

"The world we live in today has made us crave freedom and flexibility to work from anywhere. At the same time, we also learned from our Hybrid Ways of Working 2022 research about the role that technology plays in increasing employee inclusion in hybrid work. With all that in mind, we sought to create a product with our new Jabra Evolve2 Buds to empower users to look, sound and be professional on the go," says Holger Reisinger, SVP at Jabra.

Key features of the Evolve2 Buds:

Certified for Microsoft Teams and leading UC platforms – for an enhanced collaboration experience

MultiSensor Voice technology – ensures professional call performance by using multiple mics and Jabra algorithms to block out noise

Plug-and-play USB adapter for enhanced connectivity - 20 meter/65 feet range allows users the freedom to move around their work environment

Advanced Multipoint connection – connect to two devices at one time

Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation – filters out background noise allowing for increased focus

HearThrough and single earbud use – allows the user to hear surrounding sounds through the earbuds while wearing them

Increased battery life – with 33 hours of battery, including the case and wireless charging

Ultra-discreet design – for ultimate comfort and a professional look

The Evolve2 Buds will be available end of November, MSRP $269. Find out more about the Jabra Evolve2 Buds at www.jabra.com/evolve2-buds.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,000 people and in 2021 reported annual revenue of DKK 15.8bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 10.4bn. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2022 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

