VIA Motors Announces New Headquarters and Technical Center

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, announced its new 98,000 square feet headquarters and technical center in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Supported by a $2.5 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund, administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the facility will act as a regional hub for VIA's vehicle design and testing - including the development of prototype vehicles.

"Our goal is to provide the best electric work trucks for fleets everywhere, and this facility is critical to achieving that goal," said Bob Purcell, CEO of VIA Motors. "We're excited and proud to partner with the city of Auburn Hills and the State of Michigan, tapping into the region's automotive expertise to help global fleets shift towards a zero emission, commercial electric vehicle (EV) future."

VIA Motors offers a full portfolio of electric work trucks from classes 2-5 with a variety of configurations. From box trucks and cutaways to stake trucks and walk-in vans, VIA provides tailored electric solutions for fleets that meet their needs at costs they can afford.

The facility will further boost Michigan's efforts to position itself as the global leader in the future of mobility and vehicle electrification. VIA chose Michigan because of the state's robust supply chain for electric vehicles and mobility. In addition, the knowledge and skill level of talent in the auto industry and the state's leadership in the industry are expected to benefit the company as it continues to grow.

"We're a region and state of innovators, it's in our DNA. VIA Motors is a high-tech company that's going to be headquartered in the Detroit Region as we continue to deliver cutting-edge automotive and advanced mobility technology to the world. The Detroit Regional Partnership is proud to support the MEDC and Oakland County on this project," said Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO, Detroit Regional Partnership

VIA anticipates the facility will be home to a workforce of up to 300 people working in high-wage jobs. The city of Auburn Hills plans to support talent attraction and marketing. Individuals interested in careers with VIA should visit https://www.viamotors.com/via-delivers/careers/.

"We are excited to welcome VIA Motors to the Auburn Hills community. Their expertise in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions are a welcomed addition to our growing EV solutions sector. This investment continues to build on Auburn Hills' reputation as a great place to invest and do business. We appreciate their confidence and look forward to partnering with them to provide an environment where their business can grow and thrive," said Mayor Kevin McDaniel, Auburn Hills, Michigan.

"The decision by VIA Motors International to locate its technical center and headquarters and bring 300 new jobs to Auburn Hills reinforces the region's reputation as a leader in advanced mobility manufacturing," said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. "And the collaboration by the state, Oakland County, the city of Auburn Hills and the Detroit Regional Partnership proved to be a winning combination to help to land this pivotal project."

VIA Motors is in a pending transaction with Ideanomics, a global group with a mission to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. Once it becomes part of Ideanomics, VIA can offer a total package that makes it easy for fleets to transition to electric drive — vehicles, charging infrastructure and financing.

VIA's technical center in Orem, Utah, will continue to operate as an R & D facility and hub for the Western United States. The two technical centers will support VIA's prototyping, as they finalize their full production manufacturing facility.

"Congratulations to the VIA team on your growth and success. We are excited to welcome you to Michigan, and appreciate this vote of confidence in our talented workforce and leadership position in electric vehicle manufacturing," said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board. "Today represents only the beginning of an exciting relationship with VIA Motors. We are grateful to the Governor, legislators and local officials for their continued support of the Michigan Business Development Program, which has allowed VIA to grow in our state. We're pleased to work with local partners like the Detroit Regional Partnership, Oakland County, and the city of Auburn Hills to bring these high-wage jobs to Southeast Michigan, and we look forward to welcoming more companies like VIA to Michigan."

