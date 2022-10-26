Crescent Point Confirms Quarterly Dividend and Declares Special Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) announces its Board of Directors has declared both a special dividend in alignment with the Company's return of capital framework and a quarterly base dividend.

A special cash dividend of CDN $0.035 per share based on Crescent Point's third quarter 2022 financial results will be paid on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2022. The base dividend amount of CDN $0.08 per share will be paid on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Crescent Point's total return of capital offering for shareholders includes a combination of a base dividend, accretive share repurchases and special dividends.

The dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

