Crestwood Advisors Recognized on Inaugural Forbes/Shook Top 100 RIA Firms List

Boston advisory firm continues year of growth with prestigious national accolade

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestwood Advisors ("Crestwood"), a boutique investment advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston, is pleased to announce it has been named to the inaugural Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms list of the top 100 firms in the nation, ranking at No. 57.

This first Forbes/Shook Top RIA list represents firms with assets totaling $730 billion. It was created by Shook Research using quantitative and qualitative data to determine the rankings. The full methodology can be found here.

This is the second national list Crestwood has made this fall. In September, the firm was ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Barron's 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms list.

As a growing advisory firm committed to client success, Crestwood's nearly 50 financial planning and investment professionals across New England strive to meet clients wherever they are in life, providing guidance, tools and financial solutions to help individuals and families succeed.

"It is an honor to be included in this inaugural Forbes list," said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton. "It confirms what we already know – that the dedication to quality client services by our team of seasoned professionals is a recipe for ongoing success. We are grateful every day for their hard work and the personalized approach they take to managing our clients' investments."

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit https://www.crestwoodadvisors.com.

