Hillshire Farm® Brand Launches its Iconic Red Barn In the Metaverse, Bringing Farm-Themed Quests to Decentraland Visitors

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillshire Farm® brand, known for its farm-inspired craftmanship in every recipe, has entered the metaverse for the first time with its iconic Red Barn.

The Hillshire Farm® Brand joins the Metaverse with its iconic red barn, farm-themed quests and in-game wearables. (PRNewswire)

The barn features an interactive gaming experience in Decentraland , a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Visitors of the Hillshire Farm™ barn will be greeted by a farmer-inspired non-playable character (NPC) who will share key locations to visit within the game and details about the quest. Users are challenged to build a sandwich as quickly as possible using ingredients accessible on the farm.

Quest players will earn "Barn Bucks," a non-monetary in-game currency that can be used to unlock exclusive Hillshire Farm brand in-game wearables, like The Rope Sausage Belt and The Farm Overalls.

"We wanted to create an engaging experience for consumers that matches the level of care and craftsmanship we put into each of our products," said Courtney Ballantini, Vice President of Marketing Communications with Tyson Foods. "Virtual reality gives marketers a new way to creatively bring brands to life while providing entertainment value. We're excited about the possibilities ahead for our brands in the metaverse."

The Hillshire Farm barn was built in partnership with British metaverse technology company, LandVault , the largest platform-agnostic metaverse building company.

"We're happy to partner with the Hillshire Farm brand as they enter the Metaverse and offer players a genuinely fun and rewarding experience," noted Samuel Huber, founder and CEO of LandVault. "As the Metaverse continues to gain more traction, it's becoming imperative for traditional and respected mainstream brands to get comfortable with virtual worlds and prepare to fully embrace the Web3-centric future."

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunch meat, Smoked Sausage, Fresh Sausage, Lit'l Smokies Cocktail Links and kids poppable snack packs from Hillshire Farm Snacked! brand. For more information on these products and the Hillshire Farm brand, visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

About LandVault

Not too long after establishing itself as the leader in metaverse building, LandVault began working with Admix, a pioneer in helping major brands become relevant in virtual worlds across the gaming universe through their technology. As synergies became more aligned over time, LandVault and Admix merged into a single entity that can provide a suite of solutions for major brands to enter the metaverse and virtual worlds with meaningful interaction and purpose. Today, LandVault is the world's leading metaverse development studio with over 100 employees worldwide, a powerful community of experts, and a leadership team that is always pushing the boundaries of what is possible for the future. This is why LandVault is the chosen metaverse resource for many of the world's largest brands. For more information, please visit: https://landvault.io/

