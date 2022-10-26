iCIMS Acquires SkillSurvey, a Pioneer in Skills Verification and Digital Reference Checking

Acquisition to bring organizations revolutionary, patented reference checking and credentialing that verifies skills with game changing levels of automation and simplicity to improve the quality of hire at scale

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced the acquisition of SkillSurvey, a pioneer in skills verification and digital reference checking that helps more than 2,300 companies make the best possible talent decisions.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com. (PRNewsfoto/iCIMS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SkillSurvey takes the guess work out of verifying skills and the qualifications of candidates. As a leading provider of cloud-based reference checking, SkillSurvey's solutions help organizations save time and money and bring the right employees on board faster to drive better performance outcomes. Its patented reference checking solution is revolutionary, verifying skills and delivering feedback from references in a much quicker and more candid way that can be used earlier in the hiring process. SkillSurvey also has dedicated credentialing solutions and capabilities to meet healthcare organizations' unique hiring needs. Together, iCIMS and SkillSurvey will help enterprise businesses attract, engage, hire and advance the talent they need to build winning teams.

"At iCIMS, we're focused on delivering everything talent acquisition teams need to find and hire the best talent," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "With the iCIMS Talent Cloud, SkillSurvey enables companies to automate the time-consuming assessment and verification of candidate skills with digital reference checking and reliable, data-driven insights."

With the acquisition of SkillSurvey, iCIMS' community of more than 4,000 customers can reduce the time and cost of traditional reference checking. SkillSurvey partnered with industrial and organizational (I/O) psychologists to develop a library of hundreds of job-specific surveys designed to help references rate the candidate on the specific behaviors that are relevant to a given job. This system more accurately predicts new hire success and reduces first-year turnover.

"Innovation and science have always been deeply rooted in SkillSurvey and our solutions, and I am pleased that we are now a part of iCIMS, an industry leader in talent acquisition," said Ray Bixler, president & CEO, SkillSurvey. "Joining iCIMS will provide our customers with deeper support and innovative solutions across the entire talent journey, and we will be able to help more organizations transform burdensome processes into streamlined, automated business practices."

SkillSurvey was founded in 2001 and is based in Malvern, Pa. SkillSurvey's investors included Primus Capital and PNC Erieview Capital.

Learn about SkillSurvey and the iCIMS Talent Cloud at the third annual INSPIRE global conference on Nov. 17. The award-winning event will feature Sekou Andrews, a Grammy-nominated artist, Sonia Jhas, an award-winning mindset and wellness expert, Dee C. Marshall, a "Top 100 Women of Impact" by Entrepreneur Magazine, leaders from Marriott, DISH Network, advisory firm Leapgen and more.

