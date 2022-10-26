Pro-Police Grassroots Organization Urges Floridians to "Re-Elect DeSantis" in targeted Florida Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the rest of the country has been tolerating crime, riots, and trying to defund the police the past two years, Florida has been supporting law enforcement and the rule of law. The entire country can thank Governor Ron DeSantis and the conservative leadership of Republican lawmakers for standing up for police and our communities.

With the 2022 Midterm Election just weeks away, it's time for voters to show their support for these great leaders. American Police Officers Alliance Florida Independent Expenditure Committee is launching a Get Out the Vote campaign in Florida to help galvanize Florida Republicans. "If residents want Florida to continue being a state that upholds the rule of law, voters can't be complacent," the organization said in a statement.

The committee will reach thousands of Floridian voters and through this campaign will encourage them to get them to the polls in November. The multifaceted campaign will reach out to registered voters via text, social media, and digital advertisement on platforms such as Facebook.

The failures of the Democrats and their anti-law enforcement agenda is a major opportunity for conservative leadership to take control in November, but it will only happen if pro-law and order citizens show up and vote. For example, the 2020 Presidential Election resulted in record voter turnout but even so nearly 40% of eligible voters in Florida did not participate in the last election. And the data shows that midterm elections often yield fewer voters than presidential ones.

The organization is urging voters to support Governor DeSantis due to his proven track record supporting law enforcement. He signed anti-rioting legislation into law, offered signing bonuses to attract new police officers, and has taken a stand against illegal immigration.

American Police Officers Alliance Florida Independent Expenditure Committee is an Independent Expenditure Committee created by American Police Officers Alliance. American Police Officers Alliance is a political organization organized under Section 527 with the IRS. Contributions to the American Police Officers Alliance are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

