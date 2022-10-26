Surglogs is SOC 2 Type II Compliant

Surglogs protects customer data in accordance with the strictest security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy standards.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to providing the highest levels of information security for its customers, Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory compliance platform for healthcare facilities, has attained SOC 2 Type II report. The Surglogs' platform is HIPAA compliant and is in compliance with the policies of the United States Department of Health.

" Surglogs is committed to the highest data security standards," said Jakub Jasak, Surglogs' Chief Technology Officer. "We have established a strong track record of protecting client data, and we will continue to innovate and adhere to strict internal policies to ensure that their information remains safe."

The SOC 2 Type II report, issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), confirms that Surglogs protects customer data and patient health information effectively and meets these Trust Services Criteria: confidentiality, security, availability, and HIPAA security. BARR Advisory P.A., an independent auditor, has evaluated Surglogs' SOC 2 report and validated Surglogs' information security practices as compliant.

About Surglogs

A cloud-based software platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Surglogs is a Software as a service (SaaS) company digitizing and streamlining regulatory compliance processes in healthcare facilities across the United States.

