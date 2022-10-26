Waterdrop Opens Its First Community outlet in Shenzhen to Explore the "Insurance + Community" Model

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop recently opened its first independent personal insurance agent-based community outlet in Shenzhen, which is the first outlet that cooperates with community healthcare centers on insurance service.
Li Jia commented, "Waterdrop deploys the outlets in communities to learn more about customer needs. Providing services within a 500-meter radius of community areas, the outlets can be better perceived by customers, and keep them well informed of product features, application and claim processes and meanings of health declaration and other clauses before making a purchase."In addition, Waterdrop has launched WFind, a family insurance needs diagnosis system. Different from the traditional product-oriented operation mode, the customer-centric WFind system enables brokers to diagnose customer needs like doctors based on customers' family population, income and expenditure gap, and future expectations. With SOPs in place throughout the insurance service process, WFind ensures the delivery of scientific insurance solutions.
Actually, since the end of 2021, Waterdrop has stepped up efforts to develop offline brokerage. In March 2022, it launched the "basic law" for independent personal insurance agents. In June 2022, its first independent agent-based community outlet was opened, and made profits. By far, it has established offline broker teams in nearly ten cities in China.
Li Jia said, "Waterdrop will explore more models that combine insurance with communities, to deliver visible insurance services through community stores and contribute its due share to building a community healthcare system."
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.
