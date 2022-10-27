AdRoll Launches New Rewards Program for Shopify Merchants

Timely program and tools will empower marketers to do more with less

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdRoll, the marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer ecommerce brands, announced today a new program partnership with Shopify, the leading multinational ecommerce platform for growing businesses, to help mutual merchants this season.

The new AdRoll Rewards Program gives Shopify merchants 10% back for any spend on AdRoll's web advertising (native and display ads). The program will start on November 1st, and Shopify merchants on AdRoll's Ads package or Marketing & Ads Plus package will automatically be enrolled.

"We are so excited to launch this program today. At a time when merchants and consumers face economic challenges, it's never been more important to help our customers do more with less. For seven years and counting, Shopify has been an incredible partner and continues to work with us in new and inventive ways to benefit our mutual customers," said Roli Saxena, President at AdRoll.

The program rollout also comes during a time when its an increasingly competitive environment for ecommerce brands. Holiday promotions reduce profit margin and big box retailers often spend exponentially more during holidays on advertising to the same shoppers. The AdRoll Rewards Program is a solution for merchants to be more competitive and receive a direct benefit to their bottom lines.

RIGd Supply , a Shopify Plus store for specialty off-roading equipment, has been using the AdRoll integration since 2019, and has seen a year-to-date ROI of 24.4x with their ads and email campaign. "I knew we had to ramp up our marketing game as RIGd grew, and AdRoll has guided us in the right direction. With AdRoll, we can create whatever we want and set it up however we need it to run," said Luke Wronski, the founder and CEO of RIGd Supply. "When you have a platform where you can easily see marketing activity and returns, update and change ads, and ask for support for optimization, it's a great situation."

For its joint customers with Shopify, AdRoll is also launching a brand new automation studio in early access, a one of its kind offering to create omnichannel marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes. With this offering, digital marketers will be able to build automations across social ads, email and display ads driving even more personal experiences for shoppers. Not only that, customers will now also gain the ability to create social ad campaigns across Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest, all in one, automated platform, bringing ease to marketers, especially ahead of a busy holiday season.

For more information or to sign up, visit AdRoll's Shopify app listing .

