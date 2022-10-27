Ansys Simulation Helps Accelerate Next-Gen Wireless Communication for Murata Manufacturing

Through a new multiyear agreement, Ansys' comprehensive simulation portfolio will empower Murata to develop cutting-edge, sustainable wireless connectivity products

Ansys solutions will help Murata improve the efficiency, performance and quality of its electronic components

The new agreement builds on Ansys' existing relationship with Murata

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new multiyear agreement, Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) industry-leading simulation tools will help Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Murata) develop electronic components for efficient, next-generation wireless communication and mobility products.

Murata will implement Ansys’ electronics system design tools to develop high-frequency devices and communications modules for the future (PRNewswire)

Leveraging Ansys' expansive simulation portfolio will help Murata improve the efficiency, performance and quality of its electronic components, which include radio frequency (RF) modules, multilayer resin substrates known as MetroCirc, and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC). These components are essential in expanding high-frequency communications to support new-age connectivity demands while upholding sustainability initiatives.

The new multiyear agreement builds on Ansys' existing relationship with Murata. Ansys® HFSS™ 3D high-frequency electromagnetic simulation software helped enable the development of an efficient direct-current-resonance method for wireless power transfer systems, which have the potential to charge more devices than batteries or wired systems have the capacity to power.

"Murata is leading innovation in wireless connectivity components and working toward a better environment by advancing technology for an Internet of Things (IoT) connected society," said Norio "Nick" Yoshida, general manager of the computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided engineering (CAE) department at Murata. "Through this agreement, Ansys' simulation solutions will support our design and development initiatives while enabling us to meet our sustainability goals and help expand our global market."

The team will implement Ansys' electronics system design tools to develop high-frequency devices and communications modules for the future that feature low-power consumption, high-power performance, and improved reliability. With the ability to model phenomena such as electromagnetic interference (EMI), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and radio frequency interference (RFI), Ansys tools will help to solve complex and large-scale electronics engineering challenges.

"With wireless networks based on the technology of 5G and beyond, the demands of connectivity modules and components increase significantly," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "Ansys' simulation solutions not only meet today's rising demands but remain ahead of them, and we are confident that Ansys' electronics system design tools will equip Murata to develop the wireless connectivity possibilities of tomorrow."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

