Black Men Vote Launches Initiative to Add One Million Black Men to Voter Registration Rolls

Strength in Numbers Initiative will begin a historic, nationwide push to register Black men

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Men Vote (BMV), a 501c3 organization focused on providing nonpartisan voter education to Black men in America, announced the launch of a national initiative aimed at registering ONE MILLION BLACK MEN to vote before November 2024. The new Initiative, entitled the "Strength in Numbers" program, was announced during the Strength in Numbers Leadership Summit convened in Washington, DC, during the recent Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference.

"For years, Black Men Vote has been on the ground engaging with and empowering Black communities in general and Black men specifically, helping them exercise their right to vote," said Black Men Vote Boardmember Joe Paul. "This Summit represents the launch of our most extensive and, arguably, most important effort thus far. Registering One Million Black Men to vote has the potential to change the electoral landscape – locally, on a state level, and nationally. It's time for Black men to step up and take our rightful place in helping to shape the future of our nation, and the Strength in Numbers Initiative is a critical first step."

The Summit convened leaders from virtually every area of focus, all with the intent of helping to register and empower Black men. Hosted by MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, the Summit featured a keynote from former Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele, and an all-star panel discussion featuring Actor and Activist DL Hughley, Podcast Host and Activist Van Lathan Jr, Polling and Demographic Data Expert Terrance Woodbury, and NBA Social Justice Leader James Cadogan. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, was the recipient of the inaugural Strength in Numbers Leadership Award.

"As we help give Black men the tools necessary to participate in our electoral system, our families and communities will benefit," said Paul. "The coalition we launch today is just a small example of the potential of this Initiative. Our goal is to be in every community across America, and by November of 2024, the voter rolls will include ONE MILLION NEW BLACK MEN."

For more information, visit www.blackmenvote.org

