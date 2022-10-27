Will focus on Austin and San Antonio markets

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of William Saied from Acquisitions Associate to Acquisitions/Asset Manager, reflecting Mr. Saied's dual role of sourcing new investments and overseeing operations for each asset in his region.

Brennan Promotes William Saied to Acquisitions/Asset Manager (PRNewswire)

William began his career with Brennan Investment Group five years ago when he joined the Texas team as an Acquisitions Analyst in September, 2017 and assumed multiple roles in acquisitions, leasing, operations, and dispositions. "This comprehensive real estate experience was an important factor in William's promotion and in Brennan's decision to give William the Austin and San Antonio markets," commented Troy MacMane, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Brennan's Texas region.

"William has demonstrated excellent growth in his skill sets since he started at Brennan," said Scott McKibben, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer. "He brings a willingness to overcome challenges and has an aptitude for excellence. Troy and I have every confidence that William will source interesting opportunities for us."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed nearly $6 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses approximately 46 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 11 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

CONTACT: Ursula Walendzewicz, uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com, 8476308722

Brennan Investment Group logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brennan Investment Group, LLC