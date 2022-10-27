Caputo & Guest Announce the Launch of Their Organic Mushrooms and Chefs' Blends at The Global Produce & Floral Show

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caputo & Guest have been cultivating a variety of fresh, distinctive mushrooms in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania since 1977. With expanded distribution, these mushrooms are becoming more widely available on grocery store shelves. Visit Caputo & Guest at Booth #4592 at The Global Produce & Floral Trade Show, October 28-29, 2022 to experience their fresh mushroom selection and mushroom growing exhibit, enjoy live cooking demos, and meet their team at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
Caputo & Guest mushrooms offer:
- Exceptional Flavor –Organic, local and proprietary growing environments contribute to their mushrooms' distinctive flavors and textures.
- Variety – A variety of exciting species of culinary mushrooms.
- Certified Organic – They are organically produced mushroom spawn and are not treated with any prohibited fertilizers or pesticides.
- Locally-Grown – Their mushrooms are grown in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania: "The Mushroom Capital of the World."
- Manure Free – Rather than using livestock manure compost to grow their mushrooms, they use a proprietary blend of upcycled oak, poplar sawdust and grains.
- Farmer Friendly –They cultivate their mushrooms on their own 750,000 sq ft farm, handling everything from growing to harvesting to packing.
Caputo & Guest mushroom varieties include Royal Trumpet, Golden Oyster, Lion's Mane, Pearl Oyster, and Maitake.
Their Chef's Mixes include:
- Asian Bistro Stir Fry Mix – A blend of shiitake, royal trumpet and pearl oyster mushrooms
- Exotic Oven-Roast Mix – A blend of lion's mane, maitake and royal trumpet mushrooms
- Gourmet Sauté Mix – A blend of royal trumpet, maitake and golden oyster mushrooms
- Wood-Fired Pizza Mix – A blend of maitake, lion's mane and golden oyster mushrooms
- Prime Steakhouse Mix – A blend of royal trumpet, maitake and pearl oyster mushrooms
"We have a long legacy as America's #1 specialty mushroom grower and our 100% vertical integration allows us full control of the process from spore to harvest on our farms, ensuring the most premium, fresh and exotic mushrooms possible," said Caputo & Guest's CEO, Louis Caputo Jr.
Please contact Christina Madrid (818) 621-1897/ christina@christieand.co to make a booth appointment.
