ClassLink and RTM Announce 2022 EdTech All-Stars

CLIFTON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, ClassLink & RTM have been celebrating EdTech All-Stars since 2018. This recognition is given to select leaders in the industry that have demonstrated superlative care and dedication to helping educators improve learner outcomes. Many worthwhile members of the education community work hard to improve their schools and their professional development—All-Stars go further.

More time learning. Less time logging in. (PRNewsfoto/ClassLink) (PRNewswire)

Congratulations to Our 2022 EdTech All-Stars!

All-Stars selflessly contribute to the ongoing improvement of the education industry, making a difference in schools around the country. Join us in celebrating our 2022 EdTech All-Stars!

Superintendent

Winner: Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent (Beaufort SD, SC)

Winner: Devon Horton, Superintendent (Evanston/Skokie SD 65, IL)

Instructional Technology

Winner: Allison Reid, Sr. Director of Digital Learning & Libraries (Wake County SD, NC)

Winner: Joseph Williams, Executive Director of Technology (Perris Union High SD, CA)

Curriculum and Instruction

Winner: Shannon LaFargue, Superintendent (Calcasieu Parish SD, LA)

Solution Provider Leader

Winner: Rod Houpe, Director of Business Development (Education Networks of America)

"We're honored to partner with RTM to celebrate EdTech leaders who go above and beyond the call of duty. On behalf of our entire ClassLink family, I congratulate each All-Star—thank you for your dedication and commitment to student success." - Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

"The EdTech All-Star Awards is an outstanding achievement and unique to its winners. It truly reflects a group of leaders that go above and beyond for their teams, students, and the larger edtech community around them. These are individuals that work tirelessly to innovate and demonstrate what can be achieved if you're willing to always go that extra mile. It is our privilege to collaborate with ClassLink and continue to be a part of the EdTech All-Star Awards." - Kimberly Sun & Kieran Byrne, Managing Partners & Co-Founders, RTM

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 17 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit classlink.com to learn more.

About RTM

RTM Business Group events provide national educational forums and professional development opportunities for leaders in a multitude of industries. Our Program Councils, comprised of thought leaders and educators, are focused on creating content around shared challenges being faced today. Our mission is to empower participants to think critically, work collaboratively, and act strategically.

Related Links

www.classlink.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassLink