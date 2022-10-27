Darren Leigh appointed Unipart Group Chief Executive

OXFORD, England, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Chief Finance Officer Darren Leigh has been appointed Unipart Group Chief Executive reporting to John M Neill who continues as full time Unipart Group Executive Chairman.

John Neill had formerly held the post of Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive. The appointment provides additional focus for the Group's plans for growth and its increased portfolio of diverse blue-chip customers.

Leigh has more than twenty years of financial leadership experience, partnering leadership teams to create value in sectors including manufacturing, logistics and supply chain and software and technology. He has a strong track record of leading change, including business reorganisations, restructuring and refinancing and Finance transformation programs.

Announcing the appointment, Unipart Chairman John Neill said: "During the past year, Unipart has continued to grow with new customers and in new geographies and market sectors. Most notable amongst recent announcements has been the achievement of three blue chip logistics contracts as well as new distribution centres in the UK and in the Gulf.

"As the business grows and diversifies, it makes sense to separate the role of Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive which I've held.

"As Chief Finance Officer, Darren has done an outstanding job of helping us to navigate through an intensely difficult period impacted not least of which by the global pandemic and massive volatility in the markets caused by the war in the Ukraine, the subsequent rise in inflation and the fallout from the Brexit decision.

"I'm confident that with Darren's continued commitment to The Unipart Way and his unwavering focus on delivering real value for our customers, he will be able to lead the business to continue to grow."

Darren Leigh said: "I'm deeply honoured by the opportunity to accept this role; we have a great company, great people and a great future ahead of us. The Unipart Way coupled with our commitment to becoming a digital leader in our sector is already delivering significant benefits to our existing customers and winning new opportunities and new customers for our Group.

"In particular, I'd like to thank our Chairman John Neill for his continued guidance, coaching and support to me personally, and for his unwavering leadership of our Group during one of the most difficult times that UK businesses have ever faced. He has been inspirational in his commitment and insight."

