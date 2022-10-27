Vericast Survey Indicates Successful Holiday Shopping Season Hinges on Brands' Ability to Alleviate Stress

Consumers combat inflation by dining out less, switching brands, and seeking deals

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest consumer research from Vericast found that stress levels and mental health concerns amid inflation jumped nearly 50% from published data just five months ago.

Vericast's latest consumer survey indicates successful holiday shopping season hinges on brands’ ability to alleviate stress. Nearly 75% of consumers surveyed indicated that shopping amid high costs and product delays is negatively impacting stress levels and mental health. (PRNewswire)

Vericast conducted a survey of 1,000 adults in the U.S. to continue assessing consumer behavior changes during inflationary times. Nearly 75% of consumers surveyed indicated that shopping amid high costs and product delays is negatively impacting stress levels and mental health. The study also found that almost all (95%) are concerned that inflation will negatively affect their financial situation heading into 2023.

The study also found that high prices still weigh heavy on the minds of consumers across generations – especially Gen Z – heading into this holiday season. Gen Z is the most impacted, as 79% agree that their mental health is negatively affected by rising prices, up 58% from May 2022. Gen X and millennials were not far behind, at 78% and 77%, respectively, representing an increase of 37% and 20%.

With holiday shopping under way, consumers are utilizing different ways to afford the season including eating out less, streamlining Thanksgiving dinner, switching to less expensive private label brands, and seeking the best deals in several forms of media. Financing options, such as credit cards and layaway, are the preferred method for 57% of shoppers to navigate the high holiday prices this year. In addition, over half (59%) say they're going to eat out less over the next couple months.

Previous data by Vericast found that 70% of consumers surveyed are lacking confidence in the ability to pay bills and purchase necessities. Brands have an opportunity to boost consumer loyalty by offering cost-saving deals through the channels consumers find most impactful. Brands can mitigate the loss of customers through meaningful print and digital offers – across all channels – or fine tune rebate programs.

"Survey results continue to point to another rocky holiday season and brands have an opportunity to help their customers get through it," said Chip West, Director of Category Strategy, National Sales at Vericast. "What is typically the biggest selling season of the year will also be the toughest. Consumers across demographics have been hit by inflation and are ramping-up value-seeking behaviors. Brands that offer deals and incentives online and offline will stay competitive this holiday season, catch shoppers' attention, and price conscious customers."

Additional survey findings include:

Shoppers are looking to save money this holiday season and will switch brands to do so

Retailers can retain brand loyalty and win new shoppers through deal days and coupons

When money can't be saved, shoppers will lean in on several financing options

To learn more about how the economic environment has forced adjustments by both consumers and retailers, read Vericast's holiday blog on what to expect from consumers this holiday season.

