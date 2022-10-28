ABARCA PRIZE RECOGNIZES MEDICAL-SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH IN ITS 2ND EDITION, BY HM HOSPITALES

MADRID, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Edition of the Dr. Juan Abarca International Prize for Medical Sciences, the `ABARCA PRIZE', has been awarded to Professor Philippe J. Sansonetti, microbiologist, and director of the Microbial Molecular Pathogenesis Unit of the Institute Pasteur, with a brilliant professional career of more than 40 years. Professor Sansonetti is considered one of the "founders" of cell microbiology for his revolutionary research on shigellosis, a disease that affects 164.7 million people worldwide, 163.2 million in developing countries and 1.5 million in industrialized countries. According to the WHO, it causes 700,000 deaths a year.

The 'ABARCA PRIZE' award ceremony held in Madrid (Spain) brought together more than 130 guests and renowned public figures.

The ABARCA PRIZE is endowed with 100,000 euros and an accrediting diploma. The winner was chosen by an international jury made up of Professor Silvia G. Priori; the Spanish paleontologist Juan Luis Arsuaga, the president of the Spanish Bioethics Committee, Federico de Montalvo and the winner of the 1st edition of the award, Professor Jean-Laurent Casanova, a researcher at the Rockefeller University Hospital in New York. Alberto Muñoz, a researcher at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) is jury chairman.

Professor Sansonetti said "It is an honor to be awarded the ABARCA PRIZE. I would like to thank the organization of this Spanish initiative, which is of international importance, for this important support to all of us who are dedicated to medical science".

Professor Sansonetti's line of research focuses on understanding the different aspects of the Shigella bacterium, which causes severe forms of diarrhea. His work is multidisciplinary and ranges from biology to medicine, from molecular genetics to cell biology, from immunology to the development of vaccines against dysentery.

Dr. Juan Abarca Cidón said that it was an honor to recognize medical and scientific professionals such as Professor Sansonetti who, "with tireless dedication, contribute to progress and innovation in health care for people around the world."

About the 'ABARCA PRIZE'

The 'ABARCA PRIZE' Award began in 2021 to highlight on the international stage the impact of medical-scientific advances and innovations. It is awarded to a researcher who has contributed in a transcendental way to the improvement of the health of people and populations.

