InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleanout Fitting for Sewer Systems (MTN-3522)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a journeyman plumber and I thought there could be an improved cleanout fitting designed to prevent its outer ends shifting downwards," said an inventor, from Rye Brook, N.Y., "so I invented the ULTIMATE TEE WYE. My design can be adapted for use in all nonresidential and residential buildings to prevent leaks, especially during the winter months."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cleanout fitting for structural sanitary sewer systems. In doing so, it prevents the unit from shifting over time. As a result, it helps to prevent the accumulation of water, leaks and clogs. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for plumbing contractors and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

