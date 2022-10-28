At a time when Brits need a slice of escapism most, Icelandair brings Iceland to the UK

Introducing the first 'try before you fly' immersive travel experience

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandair has commissioned new research looking at Brits attitudes towards travel and an overwhelming 75% of those sampled are crying out for opportunities to relax and spend quality time with family.

At a time when the cost of living is becoming more challenging, research reveals that the consumer desire to travel is still prevalent, with 4 out of 5 Brits looking to make lifestyle changes to still be able to travel in the next 6-12 months. Just under half of people surveyed are cutting back in a variety of ways to still fund travel, including stopping takeaways, or opting for nights at home versus nights out.

To help the benefits of travel be accessible to everyone, Icelandair has developed the free Iceland: Around the Corner experience this October half term to help the UK public relax with their family in a unique Icelandic environment – without leaving the UK. From hiking up a glacier, to relaxing in a geothermal spa, or from sampling the ever-growing music scene, to watching the Aurora Borealis dance across breath-taking winter skies, 'Around The Corner' will be an adventure for all ages this half-term. Attendees will also have the chance to win a range of prizes including a trip (with flights and accommodation) to Iceland.

This unique 'try before you fly' event runs from 28th- 30th and will treat visitors to a free Icelandic stopover by recreating the land of fire and ice right in the centre of the capital.

Icelandair President & CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said: "I am delighted that Icelandair is able to bring the spirit of Iceland to the UK. At this amazing public event during the UK October half-term we are offering a unique Icelandic stopover, by recreating the land of fire and ice right in the heart of the capital. Event-goers will be surrounded by raw and tranquil vistas, icy wonders and surprising landscapes proving that with Icelandair we really do go further than you think."

With 58% of Brits finding it hard to find affordable things to do for the October half-term, Iceland Around The Corner is free to attend and open to everyone. Icelandair has partnered with a range of incredible Icelandic partners to bring the spirit of Iceland to London, including The Blue Lagoon, Inspired by Iceland and 66°North.

